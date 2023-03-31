Nov. 20, 1931 - March 28, 2023

NORMAL — James M. Foley, age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.

James was born on November 20, 1931, in Ashland, WI, to Lyman and Mary Foley. He married Mary E. Blahnik on July 12, 1958, in Ashland, WI.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mary; four daughters: Beth (Michael) Lohmeyer, Jean Foley, Susan (Bill) Kaliher, and Sarah (Kevin) Rein; five grandchildren: Matthew (Bridget) Lohmeyer, Sean Lohmeyer, Kristopher (Rachel) Kaliher, Emily Rein and Adam Rein.

James was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean War. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin at Superior, and his graduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. He earned certification in school administration from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.

James taught at Medford High School, Medford, WI, Port Huron High School, Port Huron, MI, and Woodstock High School, Woodstock, IL. He retired from the Woodstock school system in 1990, having served there for 27 years as a physics teacher, science consultant, dean of students and middle school principal. Following his retirement, he spent one year as principal of St. Patrick's School, Rockford, and three years as principal at St Thomas More School in Elgin.

He had a true love of teaching, including teaching his four daughters and grandchildren to fish. His family meant everything to him, and he meant everything to his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sister, Jeanne Thompson; his sisters: Mildred Pocernich and Marion Borowick.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday May 20, 2023, at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, IL. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass.

Memorials may be directed to Carle Hospice, 303 N. Hershey, Suite C, Bloomington, IL, 61704.