BLOOMINGTON — James M. Dehart, 80, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

There will be no services or visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of the donor's choice.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born November 21, 1941 in Bloomington, son of Orval Fay and Lois Janet Carrel Dehart.

Surviving are two children: Kimberly Lynn Dehart and James Todd Dehart, both in California; two sisters: Faye Bess and Nancy (Jim) Shipley, both of Bloomington; and one brother, Tim (Diana) Dehart of Towanda.

Jim was a United States Army Veteran. After his service to our country, Jim worked various jobs in California before retiring. After his retirement, he moved back to Bloomington to help care for his mother. He enjoyed his time listening to music and watching movies, but especially loved his Harley Davidson motorcycle and his corvette.