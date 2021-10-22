CULLOM — James L. Morgan, 94, of Cullom, IL, passed away on October 18, 2021, just one day shy of his 95th birthday, at Liberty Village Nursing Home, Centralia, IL.

A private family service and memorial mass will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Campus. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Cullom, is in charge of arrangements.

James was born on October 19, 1926, in Dwight, IL, to his proud parents, Lewis Morgan and Margaret (Johnson) Morgan. He married Shirley Yeates on November 19, 1949, in Kankakee, IL. She preceded him in death on November 29, 2020.

James is survived by his four daughters: Ellen (Jack) Boczek, Julie (Lee) Spacht, Jean (Tom) Dede, and Maureen (Bob) Bradley. Also surviving are his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one infant son, James Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in James' memory to the Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund, PO Box 127, Campus, IL, 60920.

