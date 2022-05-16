Feb. 16, 1952 - May 13, 2022

BLOOMNGTON — James L. "Jim" Weller, 70, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Jim was born February 16, 1952 in Champaign, the son of Ivor and Marjorie (Gregerson) Weller. He graduated from Paxton Community High School in 1970. He was an accomplished guitarist and started playing in bands when he was 14. Most notably Slipstream and Protege. He started playing in the Folk group at St. Patrick's Church of Merna in Bloomington in 1987. Jim worked in the printing industry first at U of I Champaign then Original Smith Printing.

He is survived by two children: Ryan (Ashleigh) Weller, Bloomington, and Kate (Louis) Gutierrez, Lockport; and three grandchildren: Gabriel and Gwendolyn Weller, and Henry Gutierrez; a brother, Greg (Pamela) Weller, Loda; a sister, Linda (Les) Luhrsen, Paxton; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022 and followed by a service at Noon at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Rev. Dustin Schultz will officiate. Interment will be private.

Memorials may be directed to: The Les Paul Foundation, www.les-paul.com.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.