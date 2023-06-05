Feb. 24, 1936 - June 2, 2023

FARMER CITY — James L. "Jim" Hammer, 87, of Farmer City, IL, passed away at 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at home.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, IL, with Curtis Glawe and Pastor Darrell Howard officiating. Burial will follow at McCord Cemetery, Rural Farmer City, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Farmer City Fire Protection District, Fullerton-Cumberland Presbyterian Church or a charity of the donor's choice.

Jim was born on February 24, 1936, in Bloomington, IL, a son of Jess Willard and Zeo Margaret Shreve Hammer. He married Mary K. Seifert on September 14, 1956, at the Fullerton-Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Rural Farmer City, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Mary K. Hammer of Farmer City; son, James Michael (Janine) Hammer of Farmer City; daughter, Jill Ann (Stephen) Moak of Farmer City; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie (Craig) Wright of Farmer City; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Lynn Hammer, parents, brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Kathryn Hammer.