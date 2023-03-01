Feb. 13, 1940 - Feb. 27, 2023

NORMAL — James L. Clark, 83, of Normal, IL, went to be with his Lord, February 27, 2023.

Jim was born February 13, 1940, to Lewis and Esther Clark. He was a loving husband for over 60 years, a devoted father, and beloved grandpa.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 - 1:15 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Journey Church, 1320 E. College Ave., Normal. Military honors will be at 1:15 p.m. and the Funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

