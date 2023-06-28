Oct. 27, 1980 - June 23, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — James "Jimmy" Shepherd, 42, of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL, due to a tragic automobile accident.

Cremation rites will be accorded per Jimmy's wishes. A visitation and memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Normal, on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m.; with a Celebration of Life following at IBEW #197, Bloomington.

The family requests memorials to be made to the family in care of Megan Shepherd at the CEFCU, Bloomington, IL.

Jimmy was born on October 27, 1980, in Morris, IL, a son of Richard and Sharon (Bilsborough) Shepherd. He married Megan Schenkel, June 4, 2005, in Bloomington, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Megan; their daughter, Alexis Shepherd, who affectionately called her dad "Wack A Mole Pimp." Also surviving are his parents and his brothers and sisters: Gary (Debbie) Shepherd; Greg Shepherd; Kevin (Connie) Shepherd; Mark (Keri) Shepherd; Susan (Allen) Herald; and Sandy Shepherd; and his father and mother-in-law, Bob and Sandy Schenkel; his sister-in-law, Jenny Schenkel (Alex Apel); and several nieces and nephews; along with his dog, Billie Shepherd. He is survived by a huge family and many he called his family - including bowling, MMA, softball and so many more.

He is preceded in death by his Paternal and Maternal grandparents.

Jimmy attended First United Methodist Church of Normal.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jimmy was an absolute family man taking care of his girls, Megan, Alexis, and Billie. Jimmy was a man of all trades.

"Your wife, daughter, and puppers love you to the moon and back forever and always."