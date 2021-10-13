SARDIS, Ohio — James "Jimmy" D. Johnston, age 56, of Sardis, OH, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021.

He was born November 10, 1964, in Bloomington, IL, a son of Margaret Gramm Johnston Costigan and the late Bruce Johnston. Jimmy was a safety and health consultant and owner of Johnston EHS/Ohio Valley Training Center. He was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Sardis OH, a member of (AIHA) American Industrial Hygiene Association; he loved: hunting, fishing, and was a fan of Notre Dame and "Da Bears".

Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Johnston, and his stepfather Tom Costigan.

Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Kim Flannery Johnston; mother, Margaret "Peggy" Costigan of Bloomington, IL; one brother, Rob (Jenny) Johnston, Lombard, IL; three sisters: Karen Fleming, Normal, IL, Kim (Duane) Bruninga, Carlock, IL, Kathy (Leon) Munyon, St. Charles, IL; stepson, Tony Ensinger, Ridgewood, NJ; stepdaughter, Angie VanCamp, New Martinsville; four step-grandchildren: Payton and Cooper VanCamp and Zoe and Noah Ensinger; one step-great-granddaughter, Charleigh VanCamp; several nieces and nephews; and multitude of friends.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, New Martinsville, with Rev. Msgr. Kevin Quirk officiating. Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Hannibal Professional Center 52634 State Route 536 Hannibal, OH. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Broken Timber Outdoor Education Center, P.O. Box 196, Hannibal, OH, 43931; or Wetzel Co. Humane Society, 399 Monahan Drive, New Martinsville, WV, 26155.

Arrangements are entrusted to Grisell Funeral Home and Crematory, New Martinsville, WV.

Sympathy expressions at grisellfuneralhomes.com