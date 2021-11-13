BLOOMINGTON — James "Jim" William Frizzell, 78, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 1:05 p.m. He was at home, surrounded by his loving family. This was his deeply desired wish.

Jim was born May 10, 1943, in Granite City, IL, son of Vincent and Marie (Bauer ) Frizzell. He graduated from NCHS and Bailey Technical Trade School. Jim's winding career path started with McLean County Truck Company as a gasoline and diesel mechanic. He was always grateful for mentor Tom Taylor. He also worked for Drew Power and Equipment fixing farm machinery and construction equipment. Next, Jim became the Receiving and Shipping Manager for Sears Roebuck and Company. "If Sears doesn't sell it, we don't need it," was Jim's loyal philosophy for the twenty - five years he worked for Sears. Next, Jim was employed by State Farm until his retirement in 2008. Jim was justly proud of his 14 year record of perfect attendance at the Farm. He was a "human doing" rather than a human being.

He married Leslie Lynn Calvert on July 19, 1964. They celebrated 57 years of marriage. The pride and joy of Jim's life was being Dad to his two sons Dave and Mike. Jim loved his family, everything about their thirteen acres and country cabin, called Ho Hum, nature photography, gardening, coin collecting, home projects, tree trimming, snow removal, professional sports, being a "driveway engineer", who repaired anything his neighbors brought that needed fixing; his small group Bible study and the monthly Christian Men's group meetings to support Little Galilee, a Christian Camp and Retreat Center.

Jim is survived by his wife Leslie; and two sons: David (Janet) Frizzell and Michael Frizzell; his loyal canine companion Finnegan; and granddaughter, Coryn (Dylan) Carroll.

He is also survived by a brother, Dan (Sharon) Frizzell; and sisters: Rose (Ken) Keller and Lois (Jim) Miles. Dearly loved nephew and nieces are: James (Ashley) Deskins, Jamie (Tim) Iverson. Morgan (TY) Carroll and Mary Deskins. Brother-in law, James Deskins Sr.; also survives Jim along with two great-nieces and great-nephew: Brookelyn, Stella and Brantley. Jim was predeceased by his parents; and two sisters: Mary Lanham and Ruth Deskins.

We would like to thank Dr. Paul Hakes, for his outstanding care and patience. He made Jim's wish to die at home possible. We also thank his very professional and kind staff, along with: Dr. Daniel Lange, Dr. Pankaj Kumar and his caring staff. During Jim's long battle with cancer he waited impatiently for sunrise every morning. When he saw it a big smile came to his face, and he would say: "I'm Alive!" He celebrated and clung to God's gift of life.

The family suggests memorials be made to: Little Galilee, 7539 Little Galilee Road, Clinton, IL, 61727, Wish Bone Canine Rescue, 2020 Bunn St., Bloomington, IL, or First Christian Church, Bloomington, IL.

His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021, First Christian Church, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Hank Anderson will be officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington IL. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.

For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler select Jim's name and click on "Tribute Wall".

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.