BLOOMINGTON — James "Jim" Robert Moudy, 74, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 5:25 AM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Jim was born October 3, 1947, to James E. and Twila M. (Myers) Moudy in Clinton, IN, (Little Italy). He married Betty L. Wiechman on June 14, 1975, at St. Petri (Windtown) Lutheran Church, Flanagan, IL. She survives. Also surviving are a son, Greg (Stephanie), Champaign; a daughter, Dawn (Joe) Nicol, Lake Zurich; and three grandchildren: Quinn Bugle, Elizabeth "Elly" Moudy, and Lavinia "Livy" Nicol.

Jim was a graduate of South Vermillion High School in Clinton, IN, and received a bachelor's degree in life science from Indiana State University in Terre Haute. Part of his life as a young Hoosier included life guarding at a local lake and drag racing in Coles County, IL.

In 1970, Jim "tried" a teaching job at Fairview Elementary School in Normal and decided to stay for 33-years, retiring in 2003. Mr. Moudy was passionate about teaching, primarily science and social studies, as well as coaching school-year and summer track. Countless track championships, including some national titles, were earned with him as coach. He received a master's degree in educational administration from Illinois State University and was an interim principal.

Jim was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington for many years and served on the church council and property committee. He enjoyed refinishing furniture, collecting and selling all kinds of items, recycling, motorcycle riding, and rooting for Notre Dame and the Chicago Bears. Jim had a never-ending, deep love for his entire family, which included animals. He cherished his friends and easily made new ones. Jim rescued people and animals in life-threatening situations and was a kind-hearted soul who will be greatly missed.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Beck Memorial Home. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Fairview Elementary School, 416 Fairview St., Normal, IL 61761; Central Illinois Track Club, 302 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, IL; or St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, IL 61701.

