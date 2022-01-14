BLOOMINGTON — James "Jim" Leon Happel, 80, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:49 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Surprise, AZ.

Jim was born January 4, 1942, in West Point, NE, the son of George and Eltie (Woehler) Happel. He married Darlene Schultz on August 18, 1963, in Wisner, NE. She survives him in Bloomington.

Also surviving are three children: Shelly (Bill) Walters, Scott (Deborah) Happel and Kristine (Steve) Turner; nine grandchildren: Alec (Taylor) Happel, Elissa (Nate) Wauford, Joshua Happel, Wesley (Chyna) Happel, James Happel, Jack Walters, Samuel Walters, Bailey Turner and Elizabeth Turner; and three great-grandchildren: Alessandra, Josephine and Maximilian.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice Vollmer.

His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bloomington. Visitation will be Monday, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. A private entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bloomington, The Golden K Kiwanis Club, or Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, AZ.

Jim graduated from Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, NE. He married his high school sweetheart, Darlene, in 1963, and taught high school in Nebraska for five years. In 1964, they became parents of twins, Scott and Shelly. Jim moved his family to Millard, Nebraska, and began his career in agriculture at Ciba-Geigy. The family was complete in 1969, when daughter, Kristine, was born.

In 1975, Jim began working for NC - Hybrids in Lincoln, NE, where he stayed until 1980, when he accepted the position of seed corn product manager for Growmark and relocated his family to Bloomington. He retired from Growmark in 2006.

Jim was an active member of Our Reedemer Lutheran Church, acting as elder and council president and participating in multiple mission trips to assist the survivors of Hurricane Katrina and the tornadoes in Joplin, MO. He also gave back to his community through his involvement in Kiwanis Club; and he enjoyed golfing, poker, and playing cards with family and friends.

Jim and Darlene spent their winters in Sun City West, AZ, where Jim was a member of Sun City Elks Lodge #2559 and an associate member of Crown of Life Lutheran Church. He loved spending time with his nine grandchildren and attending their various activities, and he was blessed with three great-grandchildren.

Jim was a beloved husband, father, and grandpa who lived for his family and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. He started every day making breakfast for Darlene, reading the newspaper together, and losing their daily Suduko challenge. Jim will be remembered for his organizational skills, his ability to fix anything, a lawn that was the envy of most, and his mastery of popcorn-making. He was a leader in his family and community. He will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.

