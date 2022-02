DANVILLE — James "Jim" Lee Wallen, 86, of Danville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 8, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at CrossRoads Christian Church in Danville, IL, on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the service immediately following at 11:00 a.m.