James "Jim" L. Cook

July 3, 1942 - Dec. 04, 2021

PORTLAND, Oregon — Jim Cook, beloved friend and colleague, passed away at home, from an aneurism, December 4, 2021. His beloved Airedale Della was by his side. Della is now living with her breeder/co-owner, Nancy Arnold.

Jim was a refined, elegant man, with sophisticated taste who appreciated the finer things in life. He was a kind and thoughtful person, with many enduring friendships that he made the effort to maintain, some going back to grade school days. Jim's world travels and medical training found him calling many places home, and the friends he made all over the United States have stayed with him.

Although he left no immediate survivors, he was Uncle Jim to the children of many of his friends.

Jim was born in Bloomington, IL, to Laurence and Audrey Whiteman Cook. He was raised as an only child in Morton, IL. From an early age, Jim professed in writing his desire to become a physician. After college at Wesleyan University, he pursued his dream of becoming a physician, graduating from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and internship in Tulsa, OK.

During the Vietnam War, Jim served with the US Army, as a battalion surgeon, receiving a Combat Medical Badge for rescuing troops while under fire. He also received a Commendation Medal and the Commendation Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster.

Upon returning to the United States, Jim was stationed at the Presidio, where he completed his residency in dermatology at Letterman Army Medical Center, becoming a board-certified dermatologist. Jim continued in the Army Reserves, with a four-month practice interruption of stateside service during Desert Storm.

Dr. Cook maintained his private practice in dermatology in Portland, OR, from 1981 through his retirement in 2014. During his practice he became a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology. He was a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at OHSU, and had privileges at several local hospitals.

Jim belonged to the Oregon Airedale Terrier Society of Willamette Valley and the Airedale Club of America. His Airedales (Eloise, Ruby, Diva, Raven, and Della) played an important role in his life.

In retirement, Jim pursued companion dog training and competition and was awarded Versatility Title with Della from the Airedale Club of America.

Jim was a member of the Multnomah Athletic Club. He was an excellent chef and many friends were the recipients of his famous pear bread and his delicious biscotti.

A celebration of Jim's life was held at the Multnomah Athletic Club on Saturday, April 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, or The Nature Conservancy in Jim's name.

Jim was the epitome of a gentleman and he will be remembered by all who knew him.