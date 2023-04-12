Nov. 23, 1931 - April 12, 2023

NORMAL — James "Jim" Jones Jr., 91, of Normal passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Pastor Chuck Bahn will officiate. There will be a visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Military rites will be performed by the Bloomington Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is handling arrangements.

Jim was born November 23, 1931, in Bloomington, to Jimmie D. and Laura Hamilton Jones. He married Marilyn Jaeger on December 17, 1950, in Bloomington. She survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Pam (Dan) Kelley of Normal; three grandchildren: Kristen (Sheldon) Bane of Maryville, TN, Brian (Patty) Kelley of Normal, Katie Rhodes of Bloomington; and seven great-grandchildren: Declan, J.D., Lydia, Sean, Cora, Conall, and Maggie. He was preceded in death by four sisters.

Jim was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he served during the Korean War. After the war he worked as a banker for more than forty years, beginning at McLean County Bank, now Regions Bank. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served on the building committee and the finance committee. He was also a member of Bloomington Kiwanis Club. In his free time Jim enjoyed traveling, golf and woodworking.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.

