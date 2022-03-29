 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James "Jim" Jeffrey Carroll

July 16, 1958 - March 26, 2022

NORMAL — James "Jim" Jeffrey Carroll, 63, of Normal, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Visitation services to celebrate the life of Jim Carroll will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022 at East Lawn Funeral Home 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL 61704. Liturgical prayers will follow. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.

