Feb. 28, 1938 - Jan. 8, 2023

FARMER CITY — James (Jim) Jay Larry, 84, died peacefully January 8, 2023, at his lifelong home in rural Farmer City.

Jim was born Feb. 28, 1938, the son of Katherine (Ryan) and Jay Larry of rural Farmer City, IL. He graduated from Clinton (IL) High School, where he was a football and baseball athlete. He worked all of his life on the family grain and livestock farm and was a cherished uncle and practical joker known by his wide circle of friends and neighbors as "Possum."

Jim was a hunter and horseman in his earlier years and was always happy to be surrounded by animals of all types, particularly his faithful dogs. In recent years when he was more homebound, his friends were also at his side, providing him with help, companionship and a weekly dinner.

Survivors include a sister, Nelda DuPree of Clinton; nieces: Bobbye DePaul Scanlan, Phoenix, AZ, Leslie DuPree, Davenport, IA; and Janice Larry, Pekin, IL; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Harriett Larry of Rock Island, IL; two brothers: Donald Larry of Pekin, and Jack Larry of Farmer City; and a nephew, Jack DuPree of Clinton.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton, followed by a Memorial Mass at St. John's Catholic Church, Clinton, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow immediately at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Wapella. All are invited to join for lunch after services at the Elks Lodge, Clinton.

Memorials may be made to Second Chance for Pets, a rescue organization based in Clinton.