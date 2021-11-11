CORNELL — James "Jim" J. Goggin, 70, of Cornell, IL, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at his home surrounded by his family.

Jim was born August 12, 1951, in Pontiac, IL, to Dr. Edward and Edith (Kunau) Goggin. He married Sherry Gregory on June 19, 1981. She survives in Cornell, IL.

Also surviving are his children: Jesse Goggin, Billy (Raquel) Goggin, and Amanda Goggin, who was like a daughter to him; brother, Jeff Goggin; grandchildren: Hailey, Courtney, Ava, and Kenzie; and many more relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Jack Goggin and Billy Goggin.

Jim graduated from Cornell High School, and served in the United States Marine Corp from 1969 to 1973. He worked for Levy Transportation in Towanda and was a Union Carpenter for Local 174.

Jim was involved with the Cornell Library and served on their board. He enjoyed: wood working, reading, family holidays, annual family vacations, and spending time with his grandkids.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac, IL. His service will immediately follow, with Pastor Janeen Tronc officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornell First Responders/Fire Department. Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.