Aug. 7, 1936 - Sept. 10, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — James (Jim) Hurst, 86, formerly of Bloomington, passed away peacefully in Minneapolis, MN, on February 10, 2023.

He was born in New Castle, IN, to Lowell Hurst and Frances Downing Hurst. He was a dedicated family man who is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Fitz Hurst; and their three sons: David (Jodie) of Phoenix, AZ, Steve (Lisa) of Richmond, VA, and Chris (Collin) of Edina, MN. Papa Jim was grandfather to Taylor, Casey, Jordan and Connor; and great-grandfather to Nora, Michael, Ada and Betsy.

Jim graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in Agronomy and received his Masters Degree from the University of Illinois. He enjoyed a long career in the seed industry, starting with Funk Brothers Seeds in Bloomington before moving to Minneapolis with Northrup King where he held several senior management positions. He was also an active board member of the American Seed Trade Association, Bloomington Optimist Club and Middle Illinois Tennis Association.

Jim was known for this strong work ethic, warm smile and love of family.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Hurst Lamberson; and also survived by his sister-in-law, Judy Fitz Hill and her children, Stephanie, Stacie and Kenny; along with niece, Margaret Lamberson Shooshani.

A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be held in Minnesota on a future date.

Jim's memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.