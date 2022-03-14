TUCSON, Arizona — James "Jim" Edward Stoller, 75, formerly of Chicago, departed this life in Tucson, AZ on Friday, March 4, 2022.

James was born on July 31, 1946, in Fairfield, IL to Harold and Mary Ellen Alt Stoller, graduated from Gridley High School, attended Illinois Wesleyan University and graduated from the University of Illinois College of Law. He practiced business law in Chicago.

As an avid outdoorsman, horseback riding, marksmanship, hunting, fishing, and polo were among his many passions. He was a member of Los Charros, Mountain Oyster Club and Knights Templar. Reading two books a week gave him great enjoyment. Jim served in the Illinois National Guard.

Jim was a devoted husband to Jocelyn for 42 years.

His father, Harold Stoller; mother, Mary Ellen Alt Stoller; and brother, Robert Stoller predeceased Jim.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jocelyn; stepson, J.J. Blair; two brothers: Harry (Alice) Stoller and Richard (Andrea) Stoller and sister, Elsa (Ralph) Endress.

A private family service will be held at the Gridley Cemetery in Gridley, Illinois on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Los Charros Foundation, P.O. Box 32816, Tucson, AZ 85751.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

Jim will always be remembered as an "honorable gentleman".