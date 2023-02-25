March 28, 1944 - Feb. 24, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — James "Jim" Donald McNamara, 78, of Bloomington, passed away on February 24, 2023, in Bloomington.

Jim was born on March 28, 1944, to Donald and Dorothy (Fawcett) McNamara. He married Sharon Fleege on April 6, 1968. She survives.

He is also survived by his three children: Colleen (Jason) Rahn, Michael (Kristin) McNamara and Maureen (Sam) Wilson; nine grandchildren: Bobby (Sarah), Brandon, Ethan, Katie, Monica, Isabel, Dane, Liam and Finnley; one great-grandchild, Oliver; and two sisters: Martha (Jack) and Ellen (Dick).

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Jim was an Army Vietnam Veteran and continued to serve in the United States Army for 38 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.

He graduated with a bachelor's degrees in Sociology from Illinois State University.

He worked in the Illinois Department of Human Resources from 1976 to 2003, and retired as a manager.

Jim volunteered at the Midwest Food Bank, Faith in Action, Recycling Furniture for Families, Holy Trinity Church, TEC, Cursillo, Catholic Charities Board, Just Faith Facilitator, Habitat for Humanity, Safe Harbor Homeless Art Project, St. Vincent DePaul Home Visitor and the Fuller Center in El Salvador for many years. He also spent two years volunteer teaching in Namibia Africa. He traveled all over the world with his wife and checked off everything from his bucket list.

Jim lived his life for his family and his God, always putting others before himself.

His funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Graveside service will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Normal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal, IL, 61761.

