BETTENDORF — James "Jim" D. Franz, 61, of Bettendorf, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Bettendorf.

A combined visitation and memorial service will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 8, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030-7th Avenue, Rock Island. Private inurnment will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Memorials may be made to the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation (RIMEF.org, please note "Jim and Doug Franz Memorial Scholarship").

Jim was born on March 23, 1960, in Monterey, CA, a son of David and Kay (Wright) Franz. Jim was the Facilities Maintenance Supervisor at TPC Deere Run, Silvis, for over 15 years. Prior to that he was manager at Old Chicago, Bettendorf and Charlie's, Rock Island. He attended Bettendorf Presbyterian Church.

Jim's magnetism and endless thoughtfulness earned him an enormous wealth of friends. He cherished his co-workers and his position at Deere Run. He was once called "MacGyver" as he could tackle any task. He treasured his circle of friends at Sports Fans where he earned a fortune in wooden nickels. He enjoyed golf trips to Galena and northern Michigan with friends – some lifelong, some brand new. Jim relished his "glory days" as a celebrated athlete at Rock Island High School. Jim was admired by his younger cousins of whom he was the eldest. He was an amazing and generous uncle and was loved beyond words by his nieces and nephews. He was adored by his sister and brother-in-law and parents.

He is survived by his parents, David and Kay Franz, Bloomington; a sister, Sarah Franz Wheeler and her husband, Greg Wheeler, Birmingham, AL; nieces: Hannah (Christopher) Wheeler Searles, Evelyn Wheeler; and a nephew, John Wheeler. He is also survived by his nephews (Doug's sons): Brady Franz, Anton Franz, and Charles Franz.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Doug Franz. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.