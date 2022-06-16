May 13, 1930 - June 4, 2022

NEW PORT RICHEY, Florida — James (Jim) Cloyd, 92, of New Port Richey, FL, formerly of Bloomington/Normal, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 4, 2022. Born in Lincoln, IL., he graduated ISNU in 1952. Professionally he enjoyed a lifelong career at State Farm Insurance retiring in 1993.

As a member of Masonic Lodge #673 in Normal, Jim was a 32nd Degree Mason. He also enjoyed membership in numerous Bloomington York Rite Bodies, as well as Saxa Rubra Conclave, Knights of the Red Cross of Constantine, Illinois Lodge of Research, and the Bloomington Shrine Calliope Unit.

He leaves three children: James Steven Cloyd, Richard A. (Lu) Cloyd, and Jane Cloyd (Scott) Neal. He also leaves two stepsons: Jim Cushing and Tom (Amanda) Cushing; as well as seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Masonic Memorial Services and interment were in New Port Richey, FL.