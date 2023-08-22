March 11, 1934 - Aug. 20, 2023

CLINTON — James H. North, 89, of Clinton, IL, passed away 5:09 p.m., August 20, 2023, at the Warner Hospital and Health Services, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Pastor Darrell Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Second Chance Pet Adoption.

James was born March 11, 1934, in Clinton, IL, the son of Erva C. and Dorothy (West) North. He married Martha J. DuPree January 23, 1954, in Streator, IL. She passed away May 5, 2021.

Survivors include his children: Vicki (Stephen) Dowzycky, Clinton, IL; Lea Ann (Charles Mark) Wilson, Clinton, IL; Grandchildren, Emily Wilson, Clinton, IL, and Nathan Wilson, Clinton, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Donald North and William I. "Bill" North.

James worked at Revere Copper & Brass and at Olin in Bloomington, IL, as a Tool and Die maker. He was a member of the Navy Reserves. James enjoyed woodworking. Most of all James enjoyed spending time with his family.

