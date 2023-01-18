July 17, 1946 - Jan. 13, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — James Gary Stewart, 76, of Bloomington, passed away on January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was born on July 17, 1946, to Shelby and Lorene (nee Stewart) Stewart in Beaver Dam, KY. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers: John Stewart and Larry Stewart.

He married the love of his life Gerry Lynn Weakley on June 15, 1963, in Bloomington. She survives.

He is survived by three sons: James Anthony (Theresa) Stewart, Joey Dean (Kirsten) Stewart, John Gary (Theresa) Stewart; stepson, Jason Riddle; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one brother, Lanny (Debbie) Stewart.

Gary founded J.G. Stewart Contractors, Inc. in 1974. He dedicated the next 40 years to building and growing his company into one of the longest-standing unionized providers of concrete services in the McLean County area. Later in life, he traded the day to day construction operations for time on the golf course, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and traveling with Lynn and friends. Gary was quick with a story or piece of wisdom that he loved to share with his many friends and could bring a smile to anyone's face.

His celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 1:30 - 5:00 p.m. at the Laborer Local #362 union hall located at 2012 Fox Creek Rd. Bloomington. Cremations rites have been entrusted with Carmody Flynn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.