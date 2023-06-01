Dec. 17, 1937 - May 28, 2023

CLINTON — James Earl "Jim" Summers, 85, of Clinton, IL, passed away 7:15 a.m., May 28, 2023, at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Long Point Cemetery, Wapella, IL, with Military Honors. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to First Christian Church, Clinton, IL, the Vespasian Warner Library Board, or the Clinton American Legion.

James was born December 17, 1937, in Clinton, IL, the son of David Dudley and Alice Louise (Karr) Summers. He married Kay Frances Stivers July 9, 1971, in Clinton, IL. She passed away November 26, 2019.

Survivors include his brothers: Kenneth (Kay) Summers, Desert Hot Springs, CA, and David Summers, Farmer City, IL. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Albert Summers; and sisters: Rosalie Summers and Linda Kaye Summers.

Jim served his country in the Airforce. He was a member of the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL, and the American Legion. Jim retired from Revere Copper and Brass, Inc. in 1988, after 36 years of service.

His cousin Jeanie was honored to be his friend and caregiver.