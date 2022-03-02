OCEAN ISLE BEACH, North Carolina — James Earl "Jim" Kimball, 73, of Ocean Isle Beach passed away Monday, February 28, 2022 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Kimball was born August 10, 1948 in China Grove, North Carolina, son of the late Ivan Nolan Kimball and Margie Elizabeth Cauble Kimball. Jim was the first in his family to graduate from college. He received in BS in Accounting at University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 1978. Most of his life he worked in management at Belk Store Services and later moved to Bloomington, Illinois to work at State Farm Insurance Companies. He was a loving father who enjoyed watching his daughters at cross country track meets, band events, and golfing.

After retirement, he and his wife, Kate moved to Ocean Isle Beach where they enjoyed long walks on the beach, drinks at "The Board Room" and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Grant Kimball.

Survivors include his loving wife, Kate Kimball of Ocean Isle Beach; daughters: Stephanie Long and husband, Daniel of Gainesville, Florida and Ashley Burke of Huntersville, North Carolina; and four granddaughters: Payton, Harper, Chloe, and Bexley.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com.

White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, NC.