THAWVILLE — James E. (Jim) Uebele passed away January 28, 2022, at Primrose Assisted Living in Anderson, IN, where he had resided for the past fore years.

Jim was born November 18, 1936, in Paxton, IL, to Edward and Anita (Fabri) Uebele. He attended Roberts and Roberts-Thawville Schools where he met his wife, Joyce Hildenbrand-Uebele. They were married August 8, 1959. Joyce preceded him in death March 24, 2021.

Jim and Joyce had two daughters: Anita Van Skyock of Anderson, IN, and LeAnn (Mark) Henry of Pendleton, IN. He is also survived by grandchildren: Brady (Anna) Henry of Indianapolis, IN, Mady (Griffin) Davidson, Taylor (Garrett) Allen, and Rileigh Van Skyock all of Anderson, IN; a cousin, Pattilynn Wall of Barrington, IL, and several nieces and nephews.

Jim worked for McGrath, Inc., and Birkey's Farm Store after graduating from High School, until 2001. He made numerous lasting friendships over those many years of selling farm equipment. Jim also proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Jim and Joyce were members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Roberts where he served on the Church Council for many years. In Anderson, they attended the First United Methodist Church. Jim also served on the Roberts Village Board and was a member of the Roberts Community Club.

A private burial service is planned, with a Celebration of Life happening later this year in Roberts, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Roberts, IL, or the First United Methodist Church in Anderson, IN.

On line condolences can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.