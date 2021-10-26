NORMAL — James Dale Warloe, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 23, 2021 at 7:48 p.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Jim was born in Salina, KS, son of Bruce E. Warloe and Sharon Brooks Warloe. He was preceded in death by his father; survived by his mother and siblings: Michelle (Tim) Gorczyca, Natasha Warloe (Seth Boggess), Christopher (Maribeth) Warloe; and his beloved six nieces and nephews, whom he often babysat.

Jim graduated Normal Community High School class of 1976, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Illinois State University. He worked at Union Camp Corporation, Warloe Construction, Inc. and Schnucks and enjoyed time with his co-workers. Jim was an avid Cardinals, Dolphins and Lakers fan. He was extremely knowledgeable of all sports and music, and enjoyed testing others with trivia. His wit and sense of humor brought joy to all he touched.

Family was most important to him, and he enjoyed a close relationship with his siblings. His love of music was only surpassed by his love for his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed many live concerts with his favorite being Prince. Jim will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in conjunction with his Dad's at Funks Grove Church, McLean, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded by Beck Memorial Home with burial at Funks Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.