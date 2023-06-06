Feb. 13, 1954 - May 31, 2023

DANVERS — James D. Miller, 69, of Danvers, IL, passed away at 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

He was born on February 13, 1954, in Bloomington, a son of Kenneth and Betty (Herberger) Miller. He married Gwendolyn Kaufman on April 18, 1980, in Eureka. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Cory (Stevie) Miller of Danvers, Katy Miller of Congerville; mother, Betty Miller of Eureka; one sister, Kathy (Ben) Zimmerman; five grandchildren: Mallory, Trayson, Kynlee, Avery and Mackenzie Miller. He was preceded in death by his father; infant brother and sister; step-father, Walter Miller.

James farmed in the rural Danvers area and was a machinery/livestock auctioneer. Even though he loved farming, livestock and Auctioneering, what he loved most of all was his family... especially his grandkids.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Grace Church of the Nazarene in Eureka and also from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, at the church before services. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Church. Pastor Gordon Barrick will officiate. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Church of the Nazarene or United Methodist Church in Mackinaw.

