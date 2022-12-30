Jan. 19, 1966 - Dec. 7, 2022

COLLINSVILLE, Connecticut — James "Coy" Quiggins, 56, passed away on December 7, 2022, at 1:46 a.m. at his home in Collinsville, CT, with his mother and sister by his side. Last Rites were administered by Father Collins of St. Patrick's Church, Collinsville, CT.

He was born on January 19, 1966, in Bloomington, IL, to parents James "Eddie" Quiggins and Barbara "Gail" Rinkenberger. His father, grandparents: Melvin and Louise Gaines Rinkenberger, and Coy and Amy Menton Quiggins; two uncles and two aunts preceded him in death.

Coy is survived by his mother and step-father, Gail and Steve Drayer; his sister, Lisa Quiggins, of Collinsville, CT; two step-sisters: Shannon and Erin Drayer; and one step-brother, Mike Drayer, all of Seattle, WA; four aunts: Linda Cross (Bill), Supply, NC, Shirley Rexroat, Linda Shadowens, Susie Quiggins, all of Bloomington-Normal; and one uncle, Mark Rinkenberger, of Washington, IL.

He attended Central Catholic High School his freshman and sophomore years, graduating from Bloomington High School. He attended Illinois State University, Normal, IL, and Tarkio College in Tarkio, MO.

After his service was up with the Air Force, he was employed by the State of Virginia in Portsmouth, VA. His love for traveling led him to employment with US Airways. He enjoyed seeing the world, particularly Ireland where he made many trips over the years.

Coy's love for animals was ever-so evident throughout his entire life. When "Simon" (his cat for 18 years) died two years ago, he was devastated. One of his last bequests is the donation of his Ford Mustang convertible to the ASPCA.

The family wishes to thank John Maze of Lexington, NC (a friend of Coy's for many years) and his "Aunt Linda" for sharing their time and compassion during the last days of Coy's illness.

Family and friends will travel to Normal, IL, in the spring for burial of Coy's ashes in Holy Cross Cemetery at which time a celebration of his life will be held.