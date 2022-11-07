Sept. 11, 1980 - Nov. 4, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — James Clarence "Jimmy" Moraetes, 42, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 4:04 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Cremation rites were accorded, and private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers sympathy cards may be sent to his mother, Alice Moraetes, 716 Orange St. #12, Lexington, IL 61753.

Jimmy was born on September 11, 1980, in Oak Park, IL. The son of Demetri D. Moraetes and Alice L. (Fields) Moraetes.

He is survived by his mother, Alice Moraetes of Lexington. Also surviving are his aunt, Kimberly Dzielak; and cousins: Guy. R. Fields, Jr., Elizabeth R. Thompson, Racheal A. Belter, Kristina M. Maki; and his uncle Paul Chominski.

He was preceded in death by his father Demetri, grandfather James Moraetes, paternal grandparents Clarence and Diane Poffenburger and maternal grandparents Guy and Evelyn Fields and God mother Connie D. Chominski.

Jimmy was a very happy person, He loved to play with his sensory toys, especially his blue ring. His smile and laugh could light up a room at any given moment. He loved to play in the park and swing on the swings. He will be missed by his family and his caretakers.