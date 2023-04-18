Oct. 20, 1928 - April 13, 2023

DWIGHT — James C. Scott, 94, of Dwight died on April 13, 2023, at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac, IL.

His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, with Pastor Grant Speece officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at Hager Memorial Home. Internment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight.

Jim was born October 20, 1928, in Pontiac, the son of Shirley C. Scott and Victoria Currie Scott. He married Anna Mae Simpson on August 9, 1952, at St. Bernard's Church, Sunbury. She preceded him in death April 18, 2007.

Surviving are two sons: James R. (Lisa) Scott, Elgin, Thomas E. (Cynthia) Scott, Glen Ellyn; and one sister, Jane Ann Bradbury, Seattle, WA.

Jim was a life long resident of Dwight, graduating from Dwight Township High School in 1946. Jim also served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and held a life membership in the American Legion Dwight Post 486. He was the owner and operator of the Scott Grain Co., in Dwight, for 38-years.

Memorials may be directed to the Livingston County Relay for Life or donor's choice.