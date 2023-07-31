Feb. 13, 1950 - July 29, 2023

LEXINGTON — James C. "Jim" Weber, age 73, of Lexington, IL, passed away at 9:49 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington IL.

A service celebrating his life will be 12:00 noon on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Christ The King Episcopal Church, 1210 South Fell Ave., Normal, IL. 61761. The Right Reverend John D. Richmond will be officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-12:00 Noon on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean. IL.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, The Lexington Community Ambulance Service or Christ The King Episcopal Church Capitol Improvement Fund. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Jim was born February 13, 1950, in Champaign, IL the son of Clayton and Elizabeth (Freehill) Weber. He married Barb Johnston. He later married Sarah Miller on December 21, 2001, in Bloomington IL. She survives.

Also surviving is his daughter, Tonya (Paul) Kimbrel, Wylie, TX; his son, Alex (Abby) Brock, Davenport, IA; two step-daughters: Kristen (Kenneth) Whitesell, Normal, IL, Melissa (Robert) Kuhlman, Normal IL; three grandsons: Clayton, Eli and Benjamin Kimbrel, Wylie, TX; seven step-grandchildren: Chassidy, Ryleigh, Rabecca, Ian, Bryce, Evan and Brynn; two step-great-grandchildren: Chalmers and Novalea; two brothers: John Weber, Estero, FL, Tom Weber, NC; one sister, Rose Marie (Kevin) Livingston, Bloomington, IL; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Jim preceded in death by his parents.

Jim was a union pipe fitter with Local #99. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be missed by all who know him.

