Jan. 5, 1950 - May 4, 2023

SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin — James (Byron) Davis, 73, of Sheboygan, WI, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, WI.

Byron was born on January 5, 1950, in Bloomington, IL, the son of James Elmer and Marian Louise (Moneymaker) Davis. He married Jane Ann Davis on November 22, 1982, in Peoria, IL.

Byron was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jane A. Davis of Sheboygan; sons: Dave (Kelly) Swanson of Peoria, IL, Mike (Jennifer) Swanson of Chillicothe, IL, James Bryce (Moriah) Davis of Westerville, OH; grandchildren: Collin, Annie, Drew, Kylie, Alex, Sawyer, Jackson, Violet, and William; sand siblings: Bonnie Jo Mitchell of Bloomington, and Robert (Ellen) of Marion, IN.

Byron was a 1967 graduate of Tri-Valley High School in Downs, IL; a 1971 graduate of Illinois State University (B.S. Ed.); and a 1995 graduate of Frostburg State University (M.B.A.). He also served six years as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army National Guard of Illinois.

Byron began his career as a math teacher in Morton, IL. After teaching, he held various positions in Engineering, Marketing, and Product Quality at Philippi-Hagenbuch, Peoria, IL; Grove Crane, Shady Grove, PA; and retired from Manitowoc Crane, Manitowoc, WI in 2016.

Byron was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He touched many lives with kindness and grace. Byron taught life lessons to his children and grandchildren. He was a very active member of Zion Evangelical Covenant Church in Sheboygan. Byron enjoyed playing his guitar in the Zion praise team, traveling with his wife, riding his motorcycle, teaching country-western dancing, and working with Habitat for Humanity and Love, INC. He was a skilled woodworker whose grandchildren always waited for his special keepsake gift at Christmas.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Zion Evangelical Covenant Church, in Sheboygan, with Pastor Chris McKnight presiding. Visitation will precede the service beginning at noon. Burial will occur at Prairie Haven Garden of Peace, in Pekin, IL.

Memorial contributions may be provided in Byron's name to Love, INC. or Zion Evangelical Covenant Church.