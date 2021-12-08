NORMAL — James Albert Gresham, 94, of Normal, passed away at 4:06 p.m., Monday, December 6, 2021, at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

His visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Monday, December 13, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private family burial will held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

James was born July 22, 1927, in Crockett, TX, the son of Aaron and Essie Mae Rasberry Gresham. He married Doris Cotton on October 11, 1954, and she died on March 17, 2017.

Survivors include two sons: Dallas (Gwen) Gresham of Greenview, and Dale (Ann) Gresham of Normal; a brother, Max (Louise) Gresham of Texas; two sisters-in-law: Janet Cole of Normal and Marilyn Prather of Hoffman Estates; twelve grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three sons: Randy, Danny and David Gresham; two sisters, six brothers and a grandson.

James was a fan of John Wayne, Gun Smoke and Westerns.

