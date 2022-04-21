April 24, 1953 - April 16, 2022

PLANO, Texas — James Alan Anderson, 68, of Plano, TX, formerly of Chenoa, went home to be with the Lord on April 16, 2022, at Medical City, Plano, TX.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa. Burial will be in Chenoa Township Cemetery. Funeral services will be live streamed on the Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, also at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the family or The Moriah Foundation, Normal (www.themoriahfoundation.com).

James was born April 24, 1953, in Normal, the son of Lloyd Verne and Carolyn Jean (Jones) Anderson. He married Cynthia Thacker on May 15, 1971. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Mary Jane Thacker of Normal; sons: Michael Anderson of Lorton, VA, Joseph (Melissa) Anderson of Collinsville, and Aaron (Impero Castro) Anderson of Addison, TX; five grandchildren: Jacob, Sophia, Joshua, Calvin, and Matthew Anderson; four brothers: Terry, Jeff, Tom and Lloyd Anderson; and two sisters: Julie Sappingfield and Tina Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lonnie Anderson.

Jim last worked for All State Fire Equipment, Wylie, TX for nine years. He was a member of Scofield Memorial Church, Dallas, TX. Jim was a quiet and faithful servant of the Lord. He loved his family well his entire life.

