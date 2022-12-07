Feb. 4, 1935 - Nov. 29, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — James A. "Jim" Wall, 87, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:24 p.m. at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

There will be a Memorial Service for Jim at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, in the Marquis Chapel. Reverend Mike McGaughan will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Park Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, in Bloomington, is handling arrangements.

Jim was born February 4, 1935, in Kansas City, KS, the son of Fred and Martha Porter Wall. He married Pamela "Pam" Hitchner on February 15, 1969, in Woodbury Heights, MO. She preceded him in death in 2014.

Jim attended Metcalf Elementary School and University High School in Normal, and was a graduate of Illinois State Normal University with a bachelor's degree in science and lettered in swimming.

He taught High School and later served briefly as a Tech person for Eureka Vacuum Cleaner Company. Jim later worked in campus security at Illinois State University.

Jim served our country for two years in the United States Army. He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, and served as an usher there for many years. He was an active member of The Eastern Star, Normal Masonic Lodge 673, Bloomington Consistory, Shriners, The American Passion Play at the BCPA, Rainbow Masonic Youth, Bass Club and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and target shooting and even loaded his own shells. He and Pam enjoyed celebrating Christmas and family birthdays.

