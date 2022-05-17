March 11, 1931 - May 10, 2022

EUREKA — Jacquita "Keta" Wagner Collins, 91, of Eureka, passed away at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Carle Eureka Hospital.

She was born in Chicago on March 11, 1931, a daughter of Joseph J. and Frieda E. Wagner. Her parents, now deceased, moved to Eureka in June 1959, when they retired.

Keta graduated from Chicago Christian High School in 1949, and then attended Goshen College. In Chicago, she was a member of the Ambassadors for Christ and several other Christian organizations.

On January 10, 1953, she married L. R. "Jack" Collins in Chicago. He died in North Carolina on October 12, 1990. She is survived by their daughter, Kathleen Jack of Eureka, IL; two daughters-in-law: Betty Collins of Rockvale, TN, and Vicki Collins of Washington, IL; grandchildren: Paul (Brittni) Jack and Chelsey Collins, all of TN; one step-grandson, Robert Kensinger of Washington, IL; two great-grandchildren: Madden and Kinsey Jack of TN; and one great-grandson on the way. Also surviving are special friends, Ernie and Melodee Schaafsma, their children Jennifer Neal and Joel Schaafsma of IN and their families.

She was preceded in death by her two sons: Kenneth Collins and Kevin Collins.

The family moved to Eureka on August 24, 1964. Later, Keta worked at Davenport Grade School for seven-years and then at Eureka College Commons for 25-years.

Keta loved her Lord, her family, and her many friends. She was a member of a Eureka Ladies Bible Study for over 51-years. She was an avid reader and a constant writer of cards and letters. Their home was a gathering place for family and friends for many years.

She was a member of Liberty Bible Church and Eureka College Women's Board.

Funeral services will be at Liberty Bible Church at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, with visitation at church one hour prior to services. Pastors Tom Zobrist and Dan Waller will officiate. Burial will be at Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery near her family. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Bible Church or to Her Bible Study C/O Geri Wilder 2116 Cody Dr., Unit A, Eureka, IL, 61530.

Online tributes and condolences can be left for family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.