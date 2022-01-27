BLOOMINGTON — Jacquelyn "Jackie" Zaffiri, 75, of Bloomington, IL, passed away peacefully at her home on January 21, 2022, surrounded by friends and family.

She was born in Lincoln, IL, on October 23, 1946. She was the daughter of Robert and Eva Hayter. She married Samuel Zaffiri in 1968.

Jackie is survived by her life partner of 35-years, John Michael "Mike" Craig; one son, Angelo Zaffiri (Andrea); stepdaughters: Dawn Benson (Wayne) and Holly Keller: sister Peggy Tackett (Michael): grandchildren: Jadyn and Gionna Zaffiri, Alexis, Hunter, and Lauren Benson, Jamie, Emma, and Jake Keller; many nieces and nephews, many friends, and her beloved cats: Bubba and Scamp.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Robert and Eva; and her sister, Joyce Gleason.

Jackie touched so many lives as an elementary teacher for over 50-years. Her teaching career took her from the suburbs of Chicago to San Francisco and back to central Illinois. She spent much of her career teaching in Funks Grove and Heyworth until her retirement. Even after retirement, she continued to teach part-time in Bloomington's District 87.

Jackie was a golf enthusiast an avid reader, and huge Illini fan. She was a long-time member of Lakeside Country Club.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Salvation Army.

