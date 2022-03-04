Jacqueline Jean Salome, 86, a peacemaker, teacher, and dancer, passed away February 28, 2022, in Normal, IL.

She was born October 14, 1935 in Manchester, IA, to Clyde and Donna (Burgin) Maulson. She married Richard Arlen Salome of Cedar Rapids, IA, on December 21, 1958. Richard was the love of her life. They met at The University of Northern Iowa when she was his art model. They were married for over 60-years.

Jacqueline was a dancer. She studied ballet throughout high school. She was a Miss North Iowa beauty contest winner in 1953. She studied and performed belly dancing. Jacqueline attended Iowa State Teachers College, now the University of Northern Iowa, where she earned her BA in 1960. She then taught school to kindergarten and first grade students in Cedar Falls, IA. While in Palo Alto, CA, she taught kindergarten, first grade and instructed student teachers for Stanford University. She taught in St. Anthony Village, MN, and Illinois State University Lab School in Normal, IL. She earned her Master of Science in Education degree from Illinois State University in 1971.

Jacqueline valued each student as an individual. She brought her students together to discuss a problem and together they would find a solution. Caring and kindness are the key. With these values she then went onto an administration position of placing student teachers at Illinois State University until her retirement.

Jacqueline is survived by her nieces: Heather (Kevin) Breuer and Wendy Maulson; great-nieces: Jessica Breuer, Grace Cannell and Katherine Cannell; great-nephews: Joshua Breuer and Jack Cannell.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Maulson and Donna Burgin Maulson Maxwell; her brother, Vernon C. Maulson and her husband, Richard Arlen Salome.

Services are private at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.