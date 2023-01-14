Jacqueline Ann Robbins

Nov. 21, 1963—Jan. 13, 2023

SHIRLEY — Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Robbins, 59, of Shirley, passed away on January 13, 2023, at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing of Normal.

Jacqueline was born on November 21, 1963, to Hillis and Patricia (Hopper) Krokstrom. She married Timothy Robbins in 1989, he passed away on March 27, 2003.

She was also preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by one daughter, Jessica (Travis) Strubhar; one granddaughter, Jolynn Strubhar; mother, Patricia (Norman) Niepagen; stepmother, Patsy Krokstrom; one brother Thom (Rick) Krokstrom; many step-siblings and other loved ones.

Jackie was a CNA for many years at BroMenn Hospital and nursing homes in the area.

In her free time, she loved spending time with friends and family, especially her granddaughter who was the apple of her eye. You could find her singing and dancing along to her favorite country songs or cuddled up with her beloved dog Roxy watching Law & Order SVU.

Her funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home. Her visitation will be held an hour prior. Burial will follow at Brooks Grove Cemetery in Stanford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 711 W Crestwood Drive, Peoria, IL, 61614.

