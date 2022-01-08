FORT COLLINS, Colorado — Jacob "Jake" Douglas Rooker, 31, of Fort Collins, CO passed away December 20, 2021 at his home. Jake was born January 25, 1990 in Pontiac, IL to Douglas and Jodie (Wheeler) Rooker of Germantown Hills, IL. His brother Jason (Beth) Rooker of Normal, IL and his most precious nephews and niece Wesley, Jameson and Maren. He encouraged those around him to live life as an adventure and he lived life big. Jake never knew a stranger, loved to travel, had a huge heart and was able to make people feel understood. Jake worked in the food service industry where he acquired a strong skill and passion for cooking. He was a lover of music beginning with working in the garage with his father listening to Kid Rock and it continued to evolve through all of the festivals and concerts he experienced. Jake gained his love for the mountains while studying at WyoTech. He loved all animals especially his dogs.