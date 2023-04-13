March 13, 1935 - April 7, 2023

NORMAL — Jackie "Jack" Fields, 88, of Normal, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 13, 1935, in McVeigh, KY, to Fred and Princess "Claudine" (Williamson) Fields. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. He married Deanna VanDeWeerd on October 26, 1958, in Stockton, IL. Jack was a Superintendent of Police for Chessie System Railroad for many years.

He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Deanna; his two children: Cheryl (Ron) Weber of Lexington, IL, and John (Denise) Fields of Chapin, SC; five grandchildren: Samantha (Zeb) Wyant, Travis Weber, Michelle (Jim) Lanfear, Dawnyelle (Jarrod) Brown and Jeremy (Lindsay) Jones; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gary Fields.

Memorials may be directed to Humane Society of Central Illinois 423 N Kays Dr, Normal, IL, 61761.

Visitation services to celebrate the life of Jack will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2023, at East Lawn Funeral Home 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL.

