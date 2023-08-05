Nov. 27, 1940 - July 27, 2023

CHENOA — Jackie "Jack" Dale Rasmus, 82, of Chenoa, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his residence.

His memorial mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chenoa with a private burial occurring at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. A Celebration of Life will follow at Mick and Corinna's residence in Chenoa.

Memorials in Jack's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is in charge of arrangements.

Jack was born on November 27, 1940, at home in Chenoa, to Walter and Elsa (McKinney) Rasmus, the eighth of fourteen children. He married Janet Kay (Feit) Rasmus on August 15, 1959, in Lexington.

He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; daughter, Theresa Rasmus; granddaughter, Lindsey Morrison; brothers: Carl, Phillip, Donnie, and David Rasmus; sisters: Corienne McCollum, Evelyn Ribordy, Ethel Gentes and Juanita Walter; brothers-in-law: Lyle McCollum, Bill Ribordy, Darrel and Gary Isaacson, Roy Romaniuk, and Eddie Feit; sisters-in-law: Helen and Bernice Rasmus.

Surviving are his three daughters: Corinna (Mick) Keneipp, Jane (Kevin) Morrison and Joanna (Scott) Sauer; grandchildren: Cindy (Stephen) Gronowski, Ginny (Tyler) Webster, Mandy (Zachary) Benning, Laura (Jeremy) Whicker, Lisa (Tito) Cornejo, Leslie (Mark) Evelsizer and Caleb Sauer; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters: Hazel Isaacson, Bessie Ritter, Margaret (Gene) Ketchmark, Janet (Bill) Harrison, and Doris (Chris) Sawin; brothers-in-law: Bob Gentes and Jim Walter; sisters-in-law: Sherry Rasmus, Carol Feit and Joyce (Bill) Leuchtenberg.

Jack was a lifetime Chenoa resident. He grew up with 12 siblings and many foster siblings. He graduated from Chenoa High School in 1959. He worked for Siebert and Sons, Chenoa for many years. Followed by 24 years at Caterpillar, Pontiac retiring in 2011.

Jack was an avid gardener and was always excited to get the first crops to share with his family. In fact, the first ears of corn were just harvested and got Jack excited even though he was sick and could not enjoy eating it. He also loved fishing, some of his favorite memories were from the many fishing trips with his family in Wisconsin and Shelbyville.

Jack had a love for animals. He especially loved feeding his birds and squirrels. He had squirrels that would come up to his window peeking in and waiting for him to come out and give them peanuts. Jack could barely get out the door and the squirrels were taking the peanuts right out of his hands. He would also talk to cardinals with his signature cardinal call that no one does better than him! Over the last two years, Jack developed a special bond with another animal, Maggie, Corinna and Mick's German Shepherd. When Jack went out to eat, he would order food that he knew he couldn't finish so he could bring the leftovers home for Maggie. His beloved Poohbear was anxiously waiting in heaven for his two hot dogs.

Jack loved his family dearly and would do anything for them! He will be missed by all who knew and loved him!

Dad, we are happy you are no longer suffering, and are re-united with Mom! We love and miss you so much!

An online guest book and registry are available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.