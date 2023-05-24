March 13, 1935 - April 7, 2023

NORMAL — Jackie D. Fields, 88, of Normal, passed away April 7, 2023. He was born March 13, 1935, in McVeigh, KY, to Fred and Princess (Williamson) Fields.

A public visitation will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.