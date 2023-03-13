Nov. 9, 1937 - March 10, 2023

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Jack Maurice Bowman passed away on March 10, 2023, at The Hospice House in Bloomington, IN.

He was born on November 9, 1937, to Margaret and Hubert Bowman. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Carl and a daughter, Stephanie Bowman.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sue Sieboldt Bowman; sister, Kay Fatch of Spencer; brother, Jay Bowman of Williamsport, MD; a daughter, Dr. Jaqueline Bowman of Russellville, AR; a son, Douglas Bowman and his wife Tammy Bowman of Corvallis, OR; four grandchildren: Jack Bowman of Herndon, VA, Dr. Emma Bowman of Corvallis, OR, Chloe Bowman of Portland, OR and Seth Bowman of Corvallis, OR.

Following Jack's graduation from Stinesville High School in 1955, he earned three degrees from Indiana University culminating in a Doctorate in 1971. A lifelong educator, he was Superintendent at Olympia School District in Stanford, IL from 1980 to 1990. He left there to become the Superintendent at Monroe County Schools in Bloomington, IN for four years and finished his career at Muncie Community Schools in Muncie, IN where he was Superintendent for five years.

Funeral Services will be held on March 18, 2023 at Chandler Funeral Home in Ellettsville, IN. Details can be found at www.chandlerfh.com.