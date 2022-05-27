Oct. 3, 1937 - May 22, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Jack M. Campbell, 84, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Jack was born October 3, 1937, to Morse and Dorothy Campbell in Ocoya, IL. After graduating from University High School, he married Sharon Moffitt on August 25, 1957. They shared 64-years together. She survives. He is also survived by a son, Richard; and two grandchildren: Danielle and Brett. Jack was blessed with a great-grandchild, Kalea, a week before his passing.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Merle Hoffman; sisters: Shirley Bussone, Lou Anne Olson; and son, Chad.

Jack was a salesman his entire life. He was both a driver and supervisor at Sunbeam Bakery and Colonial Bread companies. Later he turned his attention to Illinois Biscuit and helped that company grow and expand their delivery routes. He also dabbled in Real Estate.

In 1988 he purchased the Brownberry Bread franchise and ran that route until his retirement in 2002. His territory included Bloomington, Normal, local golf courses, and part of Illinois State University. He also serviced several local surrounding towns. Jack also donated product to the annual Holiday Basketball Tournament held at Illinois Wesleyan University.

He dearly loved both of his grandchildren. When Danielle was young, they enjoyed fishing and horseback riding together. In retirement, Jack was called upon to take his grandson, Brett, to school every morning and pick him up every afternoon. This arrangement continued for the entirety of Brett's special needs education. They were extremely close.

Jack will be missed by his family and all who knew him.

Private services were held.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.