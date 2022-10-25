Dec. 18, 1953 - Oct. 22, 2022

STANFORD — Jack Jay Brand age 68 of Stanford, IL, passed away at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his residence.

His visitation will be 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. A private family graveside service will be Friday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Stanford, IL. Pastor Rusty Richards will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Allin Township Fire & Rescue Department.

Jack was born December 18, 1953, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Scott and Rachel Hefner Brand. He married Cynthia Phelps on January 23, 1982, in Peru, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his four children: Sean (Canady) Brand, Stanford, IL, Brooke (Blake) Grieder, Stanford, IL, Alisha (Matt) Jones, Heyworth, IL, Taylor (Isaac) Taylor, El Paso, IL; eight grandchildren: Clayton, Sawyer, Jackson, Lettie, Oakleigh, Shep, Della, Parker; and two sisters: Cindy Brand, Bloomington, IL, Lori (Rick) Ortberg, Cherry Valley, IL.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Charlotte.

Jack graduated from Stanford High School. He had a great passion for farming. "He lived to work and worked to live." Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.