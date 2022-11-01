Dec. 8, 1936 - Oct. 29, 2022

COLFAX — Jack Givens, 85, of Colfax, passed away at 7:43 a.m., October 29, 2022, at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

His funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, November 4, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. Entombment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Friday, November 4, 2022, also at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Jack was born December 8, 1936, in McHenry, KY, the son of Arthur and Ivy Culbertson Givens. He married Shirley Custer on April 16, 1961. She died January 15, 2022.

Surviving are his sons: Scott (Pam) Givens of Saybrook and Tim (Dawn) Givens of Colfax; grandchildren: Travis (Ivette Hernandez) Givens, Michael (Rebecca) Givens, Taylor (Marco Perez) Givens, Amanda (Matt Metz) Taylor, and Justin Givens; great-grandchildren: Maxine Perez, Paisley Metz, and Ashton Givens; sister, Eulah Mae Benway of Pontiac.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Art Givens; and sister, Noel Dean Guse.

Jack is a veteran of the National Guard and a member of Anchor Methodist Church. He retired as a machinist from General Electric.

