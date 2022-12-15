April 1, 1942 - Dec. 12, 2022

CHENOA — Jack Douglas Skaggs, 80, of Chenoa, died at 8:04 p.m., in his home on December 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life for Jack and his beloved wife, Karen, will be held at their home in Chenoa from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on January 13, 2023. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, is in charge of arrangements.

Jack was born April 1, 1942, in Genoa City, WI, a son of Mildred Weber. He grew up in the Chatsworth and Chenoa areas and married a beautiful lady, Karen Augspurger, on January 19, 1964. He was most well known for owning a plumbing business in Lexington, and later retired from the Pontiac Correctional Center as a maintenance engineer.

He is survived by his mother, Mildred Weber; daughter, Jackie (John) Corrie; son, JD (Jaime) Skaggs; four grandchildren: Zachary and Alexander Corrie, and Kenna and Kaylee Skaggs; "sister-in-law," Sharon Kelleher; half siblings: Greg (Mary) Weber, Donna (Cory) Ray, Patty (John) Hill, Cindy Weber, and Stacy (Lynette) Weber. He also leaves behind a sister-in-law, June (Wes) Stalter; and three dogs: Babe, Boyd, and Baxter; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; best friend, Steve Kelleher; multiple sisters and brothers-in-law; and one nephew-in-law.

Jack was a member of the Elks Club, Shriners, Chenoa football chain gang, and Alcoholics Anonymous where he was sober for over 25 years.

Memorials can be sent to Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, P.O. Box 163, Chenoa, IL, 61726, and will be designated for CASA/Chenoa First Responders.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.